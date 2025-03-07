The NFL Combine is in the books. With free agency approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are focused on reloading for another postseason run. Todd Bowles still lead the charge, and Baker Mayfield remains entrenched as the starting quarterback. However, the Bucs must reinforce their defense, strengthen the trenches, and secure long-term playmakers to sustain their success. Using Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) simulator, we assembled a five-round mock draft that targets Tampa Bay’s biggest needs and outlines a roadmap for their 2025 improvement.

Reflecting on the 2024 Season

Tampa Bay remains the NFC South’s team to beat. The Bucs clinched another division title before falling to Washington on a last-second field goal in the Wild Card round. Mayfield’s resurgence proved sustainable, but the Bucs once again lost their offensive coordinator. Luckily, Mayfield is accustomed to change. With a strong 2024 draft and a solid foundation in place, the Buccaneers enter the offseason well-positioned to build for another playoff push.

The Buccaneers face another transition at offensive coordinator, their third in three years, as they replace Liam Coen. From a roster perspective, they are stable at quarterback, running back, and along the offensive line. The main uncertainty is Chris Godwin’s future. Sure, the offense managed without him. However, his reliability as a chain-mover and strong chemistry with Mayfield make him valuable. Newly promoted OC Josh Grizzard will likely keep much of Coen’s system intact. That said, retaining Godwin would be a major boost. On the flip side, he’s expected to draw interest in free agency, especially despite lingering injury concerns.

Here we'll try to look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 19 – Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Kenneth Grant is a rare blend of size and quickness at nose tackle. He excels in both single and double blocks when playing aggressively. After a slow start in 2022, he broke out in 2023, tallying 29 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks for Michigan’s undefeated squad. As such, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. He followed up with another strong campaign in 2024. He notched 32 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. That helped him land third-team AP All-American and second-team All-Big Ten recognition.

The Buccaneers’ defense has long been predicated on dominance up front. However, the aging Lavonte David and a declining pass rush have made it clear that Tampa Bay must reload its defensive line. Kenneth Grant is a perfect fit. Grant is an absolute force in the interior, possessing the rare blend of power and explosiveness that could make him a game-wrecker at the next level. His ability to clog running lanes and generate interior pressure would make him a vital asset alongside Vita Vea. This would help Tampa Bay re-establish itself as one of the league’s toughest defenses in the trenches.

Round 2, Pick 51 – Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

A 6'3 corner with elite length and athleticism, Shavon Revel transferred to ECU in 2022. He earned a starting role by 2023. His press-man coverage skills stand out, allowing him to mirror receivers with ease. That said, he tends to struggle in off-zone situations. A torn ACL in early 2024 cut his final season short. However, his recovery speed, explosiveness, and technique make him an intriguing pick with upside.

Round 3, Pick 83 – Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo was the engine of Arizona State’s offense in 2024. He surpassed 2,000 total yards and finishing fifth in Heisman voting. Skattebo is a relentless, downhill runner who refuses to go down on first contact. He also brings versatility as a receiver and Wildcat quarterback. Yes, his top-end speed is average. However, his vision and physicality make him a dangerous weapon at the next level.

Round 4, Pick 120 – Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

A two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Barryn Sorrell developed into a key defensive piece for Texas. The 6'4, 260-pound edge rusher totaled 82 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks over three seasons. He grew into a full-time starter by 2023. His blend of size, power, and motor makes him an appealing mid-round pass-rushing prospect.

Round 5, Pick 156 – Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

Jah Joyner’s breakout 2023 season saw him lead Minnesota with 7.5 sacks despite limited starts. He capitalized on that momentum in 2024, improving his awareness, swatting down seven passes, and forcing two fumbles while adding 4.5 sacks. A Senior Bowl and Combine invitee, he’s transformed from a raw athlete into a legitimate NFL prospect. Joyner offers intriguing upside as a rotational edge defender.

Final Thoughts

With this five-round mock draft, the Buccaneers address key areas of need while adding talent with high upside. Kenneth Grant fortifies the interior defensive line, giving Tampa Bay a dominant presence in the trenches. Shavon Revel brings size and athleticism to the secondary, while Cam Skattebo adds toughness and versatility to the running back room. On the edge, Barryn Sorrell and Jah Joyner provide much-needed pass-rushing depth. If the Buccaneers can execute a draft similar to this, they’ll reinforce their roster for another deep playoff run and solidify their status as the team to beat in the NFC South.