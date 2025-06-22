The Tennessee Titans have a level of optimism surrounding their offense heading into the 2025 campaign after they selected quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rest of the team is clearly feeling the increased energy heading into the new season, and it led to some comments from running back Tyjae Spears that will surely fire up their fanbase.

After a strong rookie season, Spears was expected to serve alongside Tony Pollard at running back, but he struggled to stay on the field thanks to a slew of injuries, and even when he played, his production took a step back. Spears is healthy heading into the new season, though, and he revealed that he's “hungry” to put together a strong season and prove that last year's struggles will not define him.

“Just trying to make the most of my opportunities,” Spears said. “Definitely hungry for more, but I can't do anything about last year. Confidence is building but definitely hungry for more. I'm just taking it one day at a time, and being the best I can be. I know that statement gets thrown around, but really stamping and solidifying it. I just want to show my best self whenever I can.”

Titans hoping Tyjae Spears can help offense grow in 2025

Article Continues Below

Spears is an effective change of pace option who is as good of a receiver out of the backfield as he is a runner. In 12 games last season, Spears racked up 312 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries, while also catching 30 passes for 224 yards and another score. He had 95 yards on 20 carries in his lone game as a starter last season, proving that when he gets the ball, he can make things happen.

Of course, it's a little bit difficult to do that when you aren't fully healthy, and Spears was battling to just be on the field last season. In 2025, he's looking to stay healthier, and make a bigger impact when he does end up playing. Ward is going to need all the help he can get under center as a rookie, so if Spears can produce in his third year in the league, that could help the Titans offense out in a big way.