The Tennessee Titans enter Week 6 of the NFL season looking for their second straight win. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward led his team to an unlikely comeback against the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 5. Now, he and the Titans travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. However, offensive tackle JC Latham is back in the mix after missing time with a hip injury.

Latham has not played since exiting Tennessee's season opener against the Denver Broncos. Without him on the field, the right side of the Titans' offensive line has been a weak point. Ward has been pressured more than almost any other quarterback in the league this year. The rookie has struggled to find consistency early in his NFL career, stumbling to a 1-4 record.

Latham's return gives Tennessee a big boost on the offensive side of the ball. The tackle was at practice and looked ready for action, according to TennesseeTitans.com reporter Jim Wyatt.

“JC Latham practiced for the third straight day on Friday for the Titans,” Wyatt said. “JC Latham good to go for the Titans vs Raiders.”

Ward showed flashes against the Cardinals of the talent that made him the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Latham's return returns his offensive line to full strength, giving him more protection and freedom to make plays moving forward. The Titans have a good chance to flex their offensive muscles against a porous Raiders' defense that has been underwhelming all season.

The Titans have an outside shot at a playoff berth in the AFC. However, their 1-4 start has fans focused more on the development of the team's young talent. Having Latham back at full health is a significant step in the right direction. Despite an unorthodox win against Arizona, Tennessee enters Las Vegas with momentum they hope to ride to a second straight win.