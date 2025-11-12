The Tennessee Titans have not had L'Jarius Sneed on the field for a few weeks as he's dealing with a quad injury, but he's currently dealing with things off the field. Sneed was recently indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report a felony from an incident that took place in December 2024, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“Sneed is accused of having observed the commission of a felony under circumstances in which serious bodily injury or death may have resulted and knowingly failing to immediately report the commission of the offense to a law enforcement officer,” Davenport wrote. “The charge is punishable by one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.”

Allegedly, the owner of an exotic car rental business was researching cars for his company and was sitting inside the Mercedes G-Wagon at a dealership in Carrollton, Texas. The owner claims that Sneed and his personal assistant pulled up to the dealership in a rented Lamborghini Urus and shot at him while he was inside the vehicle.

Christian Nshimiyimana, the owner of the company, is suing Sneed for $1 million, as the lawsuit accuses the cornerback and the defendant, who is listed as “John Doe,” of an “unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight.” After the shooting, Sneed and his assistant were arrested on allegations of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nshimiyimana claims in the lawsuit that he remembers seeing Sneed and the assistant at the dealership, but didn't remember Sneed from playing football. He didn't recall meeting Sneed before the day of the shooting.