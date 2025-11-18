The Tennessee Titans watched Cam Ward put together what looked like a game-saving drive, only to see the Houston Texans walk off with a 16-13 win on a last-second field goal.

Ward helped drag a sputtering offense into range late in a defensive slugfest, but for the second straight week, Tennessee saw its work undone in the final moments as Houston climbed back to 5-5 and kept its AFC hopes alive.

Now the Titans are trying to clean up an issue that’s making Ward’s life even harder. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz told reporters the staff is actively working with the rookie to raise his arm slot, because his current, lower release is leading to too many passes being batted at the line of scrimmage.

As Terry McCormick noted on X, Holz said Tennessee is focused on bringing Ward’s arm angle up after repeated tipped throws stalled drives.

It is one more problem layered onto a quarterback who already spends too much time under duress. Protection has been leaky, route concepts have taken time to develop, and when Ward does manage to get the ball out, defenders are getting their hands on it before it reaches the second level.

Mechanical tweaks are meant to help, but they come in the middle of a season where every snap already feels like a survival test.

Former franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been blunt about where he thinks the real fix must start. Speaking recently about Ward’s struggles, Tannehill pointed straight at the trenches, saying the Titans have allowed far too many sacks and negative plays for any young passer to thrive.

He still sees real talent in Ward, pointing to flashes on tape, but warned that rookie mistakes will only snowball if the organization does not build a sturdier wall in front of him and give him a chance to grow instead of getting beaten down.

Between mechanical adjustments and a harsh look at the offensive line, Tennessee is clearly aware that it has a Cam Ward problem. Whether those corrections arrive fast enough to salvage much from this season is another question.