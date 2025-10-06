As the Tennessee Titans got their first win of the season in the 22-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, it was also the first victory for head coach Brian Callahan. While there had been speculation already around the job security of the Titans' head coach, those early talks were put on hold after the win as Callahan spoke on what he saw from the team.

It was a relentless game as both were in a clash right to the very end, with Tennessee capitalizing on a chaotic play that saw quarterback Cam Ward throw a pass that was deflected and picked off with under five minutes left in the game. However, the defender would lose possession after, resulting in a fight for the ball that ended with Tyler Lockett falling on it for a touchdown.

That was one example from Callahan of many that showed the team fighting until the very end to get the victory over Arizona, with him even saying that he saw “everything” the coaching staff needed to see from Tennessee, according to the team's website.

“Obviously, just really exciting to get a win,” Callahan said. “To show that kind of fight in a game where we had to claw our way back into it. It was everything that we needed to see from our football team, and we’d been waiting to see for a couple of weeks now, the ability to make the plays when it mattered to help us win the game.”

“Those guys fought like crazy,” Callahan continued. “It was a superb effort all the way around. It was awesome to see just the resilience of the team, the fight that they showed. . . . I’m really proud of the team.”

Titans' Cam Ward on getting his first win in the NFL

After Ward called out the Titans after the ugly loss to the Houston Texans in the week prior, holding himself accountable for lackluster play, it seemed to have lit a fire under the team, leading to the contest against the Cardinals. For the No. 1 overall pick out of the University of Miami, he celebrates his first victory while also keeping his focus stabilized.

“It felt good,” Ward said. “A win, especially for my first one, in a game like that, it was a big-time win. The biggest thing is we have to continue to build off it.”

Tennessee next faces the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.