For all of quarterback Cam Ward's potential, nothing has gone right for the Tennessee Titans in 2025. Former franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill has an idea on how to remedy the issue.

Tannehill went 39-24 over his five-year tenure with the Titans. Ward has gone 1-8 over his first nine games. But not everything is on the quarterback. Tannehill believes Tennessee must improve in the trenches to find any success, via DJ Siddiqi of the Escapist.

“It’s been rough as well, definitely in a rebuilding mode,” says Tannehill of the Titans. “I think it starts up front, starts in the churches, the offensive and defensive lines. They’ve given up a lot of sacks. I saw that he’s on pace for the most sack yardage record over the course of a year. Not a stat you want to set as a quarterback.”

Ward has been sacked a league-high 38 times for 295 yards, Siddiqi notes. It's hard for the quarterback to make any plays if he's spending half the game on his back.

Article Continues Below

The rookie's stats have reflected the overall offensive struggles of the Titans. He has thrown for 1,760 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. Ward ranks 33rd overall in passer rating with a 72.1 mark.

Still, Tannehill believes in the Titans quarterback. He knows the intangibles are there. Ward just needs some structure in place.

“I think he’s talented,” says Tannehill of Ward. “He’s showing that talent. I’ve seen some plays. I’m like, ‘OK, I’m seeing something here and really like what he’s doing.’ And then you know, some of the other stuff is just rookie mistakes. Hopefully these mistakes and these negative things are opportunities for him to grow and he can really learn from them as they move forward. Hopefully the organization does a better job of putting some pieces around him that puts him in a position to succeed. But I don’t think he’s been in a really great position to go out and play well.”

Tannehill will certainly have his eyes on Ward when the Titans take on the Houston Texans.