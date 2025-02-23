The Tennessee Titans currently hold the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After a miserable season with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph as the quarterback, general manager Ran Carthon was fired. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi is now running the show. He has said he won't pass on a generational talent with the top pick but the simulator may disagree. We put the Titans through the Pro Football Network NFL mock draft simulator to see what they grab.

The Titans traded their third-round pick to the Chiefs last offseason in the L'Jarius Snead deal. So coming into this simulation, they have the first-overall pick and the 35th overall selection in the second round. PFN lists their needs as quarterback, offensive tackle, edge rusher, wide receiver, and cornerback. You could make an argument that those are the five most important positions on a football team. So quality and quantity will be important for the Titans in the draft.

Who will the Titans select in the 2025 NFL Draft? Let's see what the mock draft simulator says.

The Titans are wheeling and dealing

Picture this, Roger Goodell is walking up to the podium ahead of the first-overall pick. Instead of announcing a pick for the Titans, he announces a trade. The Cleveland Browns move up one spot, giving up the second, 33rd, 67th, 94th, and a 2026 second-round picks to do so. They select Cameron Ward from the University of Miami. So when Goodell comes up to the podium for number two, surely Borgonzi made a pick, right? Wrong! Another trade! The Giants give up the 3rd and 34th overall pick and a first and second in 2026 to move up to take Sheduer Sanders.

When it is finally time for Borgonzi and the Titans to pick, there are no first-round caliber quarterbacks to select. So they take Travis Hunter out of Colorado, the Heisman Trophy winner who could play offense or defense. He was a dominant cornerback and solid wide receiver and may have to pick one in the pros. After all of those trades, the Titans got the best player available here with Hunter.

A cavalcade of picks in the second round

After the two ridiculous trades to kick things off, the Titans have the first three picks of the second round. With so many needs, the mock draft simulator picked the best players available. They start at 33 with Cameron Williams, an offensive tackle from Texas. He is 6'5″ and started for three years at Texas as a tackle. They need a better offensive line and sticking a blue-chip tackle on the end is a great way to start.

The next pick is used on the next best player available, safety Xavier Watts out of Notre Dame. He was key to the Irish's run to the National Championship Game last year and won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. While safety is not listed as a need, every position is a need for this team. Taking Watts here should help solidify their secondary.

Don't go anywhere yet because the Titans have their own pick, number 35 in the second round. They fill another defensive position of need with Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. He picked up 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his final year in college. Adding another high-upside player to the defense is a strong pick here.

If the Titans get a trade offer here to amass more 2026 picks, they should consider it. But if a trade just yields 2025 picks, they should go with these picks.

The Titans keep picking in the third round

Those trades took the Titans from zero third-round picks to two, 67th and 94th. The Chiefs traded the 66th pick to the Packers, who picked defensive tackle TJ Sanders out of South Carolina. Next up is the Titans, who select Deone Walker, a defensive tackle out of Kentucky. A run stuffer to play next to Stewart will allow him to focus on getting after the quarterback and refining his pass-rush skills. A revamped defensive line will help them compete against their AFC South competitors.

Later in the third round, the Titans select Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo. After a dominant performance in the College Football Playoffs, Skattebo showed that he can play against elite defenses. He had 284 total yards and three total touchdowns put him on casual fans' radars and would drive some excitement into Titans training camp. While he may not be the next Derrick Henry, he could be a dynamic playmaker for Brian Callahan next year.

And that concludes the ridiculous first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft for the Titans. In total, they made two trades, selected six players, and picked up three picks for the 2026 draft. Will Mike Borgonzi go this aggressive route or take a quarterback with the first-overall pick?