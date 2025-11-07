In the grand scheme of things, the Chicago Bulls wouldn't be as hot as they are if they didn't have Josh Giddey. After signing a four-year $100 million contract, Giddey is off the races and isn't slowing down.

So far, he's averaging 23.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. As a result, Giddey is already cementing his name as an MVP contender, per CHSN Bulls.

According to NBA.com, Giddey is No.6 on their MVP Ladder presented by Kia.

As the engine behind the Bulls’ 6-1 start, Josh Giddey lands at No. 6 on https://t.co/RNsFaChMn9’s KIA MVP Ladder 👀 Giddey is averaging 23.1 PTS, 10 REB, 9.1 AST per game this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WopTMjtrMD — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Among Giddey's stand out performances included a career high 32 point performance against the New York Knicks. Also, he delivered a nice dish past to Nikola Vucevic, who was open for three to complete the Bulls' 32-point comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Tuesday.

In the process, Giddey became the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan to achieve two consecutive triple doubles. Jordan did that during the 1988-1989 season.

Giddey is in many ways a focal point of the Bulls. His evolving shooting process combined with his emerging playmaking has made him hard to ignore. Plus, with Coby White still out due to a calf injury, he has taken the reigns of being the facilitator of the Bulls offense.

Is Josh Giddey MVP material?

Obiviously, it is way to early to say conclusively that anyone in the league is MVP worthy. Even the reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder has to prove himself.

However, Giddey has so far proved he is a standout player. Nevertheless, he has a long season ahead of him to prove himself.

Inevitably, Giddey and by extenstion the Bulls will have those slow periods, where they will lose more than they will win, especially when facing against better teams such as the Thunder, Lakers, Warriors, etc.

All the while, Giddey will have to maintain a high level of performance if he is ever going to win MVP honors.

It is too early to tell, but you never know.