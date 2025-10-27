The Los Angeles Rams are positioned well to compete for the NFC West title after their bye week. LA is 5-2 heading into Week 9 and preparing for a winnable game against the Saints. The Rams added some much-needed reinforcements to their secondary on Monday in a surprising pre-deadline trade.

The Rams have agreed to a trade with the Titans for cornerback Roger McCreary, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. They acquired McCreary and a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick per Titans writer Jim Wyatt.

Los Angeles was rumored to be in the market for a cornerback with Akhello Witherspoon on injured reserve.

The Titans drafted McCreary in the second round of the the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in every game for the Titans this season and logged 21 total tackles, one sacks, and an interception.

Adding McCreary will give the Rams a big boost in their secondary. He should quickly push Cobie Durant, Quentin Lake, and Emmanuel Forbes for a spot in the starting lineup.

LA is coming off their bye in Week 8. McCreary may have to play an extra game in 2025 as Tennessee has not had their bye yet.

Perhaps the Rams will build in some rest as McCreary gets settled in LA.

Rams to make playoff push following Week 8 bye, McCreary trade

The Rams are ready to assert themselves in the NFC West during the second half of the regular season.

While it is surprising to see LA add McCreary after their bye week, it is great to see them getting aggressive about upgrading the roster. Now is the perfect time to make a move during an important season for the organization.

LA would also love to get superstar Puka Nacua back from injury. Nacua has been out since Week 6 after suffering an ankle injury.

Rams fans will get their first clues about Nacua's availability for Week 9 on Wednesday as practice reports start rolling in. LA proved they can win without Nacua, but they'll want him back ASAP no matter what.

But Nacua or no, the Rams will be under immense pressure to play even better as the season wears on.

LA can get things started on the right foot with a win in Week 9.

Rams vs. Saints kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.