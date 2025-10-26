The Tennessee Titans will shop the roster ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, but they’ve drawn a firm line: rookie quarterback Cam Ward and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons are off limits, sources told ESPN. The move signals a front office that wants to retool without tearing down its foundational pieces, after they fired Head Coach Brian Callahan.

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, gives Tennessee a young franchise signal-caller to build around. Team brass made clear he won’t be used as bait to acquire picks, even as the club explores offers for other veterans. That stance tracks with the franchise’s long-term plan to collect draft capital while keeping its centerpiece intact.

Simmons, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the anchor of the defensive front, also sits squarely in the untouchable category. He carries two years left on the four-year, $94 million extension he signed in 2023, and Titans coaches have publicly called him “our best player,” via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Sources say Tennessee believes Simmons’ presence on and off the field matters more than any one deadline return.

That doesn’t mean the Titans won’t move pieces. Executives have quietly floated names such as tight end Chig Okonkwo, cornerback Roger McCreary, and edge rusher Arden Key, players who could fetch mid-round picks or be flipped for immediate help. The club’s new regime, led by president of team operations Chad Brinker, has signaled a desire to reload with draft assets while avoiding a full-scale teardown.

Interim coach Mike McCoy kept the team’s focus narrow and immediate, saying the staff is concentrating on the next opponent rather than on deadline drama. With the Titans sitting 1-6, according to ESPN’s report, the club faces a delicate balancing act: improve the roster now or accelerate a rebuild that sacrifices veterans for draft capital.

For contenders shopping for pass rush or a QB swing, Nashville will still answer the phone, but don’t expect a gettable price for Ward or Simmons. The Titans can still be active at the deadline, but their core players remain the foundation of whatever comes next. That clarity should speed talks and set expectations leaguewide as Nov. 4 approaches.