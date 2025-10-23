The Tennessee Titans are in full panic mode after firing Brian Callahan last week. Tennessee lost 31-13 against New England in Week 7, dropping their record to 1-6. To make matters worse, one of their best players suffered an injury during the game that will keep them out for several weeks.

The Titans have placed cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on injured reserve, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will miss at least the next four games.

In a corresponding move, Tennessee promoted linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Sneed left Week 7's game against the Patriots with a quad injury. Apparently it was severe enough to keep him out for multiple weeks.

The Titanas will be forced to rely on Marcus Harris, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Roger McCreary at cornerback with Sneed on the mend.

Now that Tennessee's season is essentially over, it is hard to imagine that Sneed will rush back from injured reserve.

Titans only have 2 “untouchable” players ahead of trade deadline

There's no telling how ugly Tennessee's season could get from here.

Article Continues Below

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained that almost every Titans player is available ahead of the NFL's November 4th trade deadline.

“The Titans are open for business on every player but QB Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons,” Russini wrote on Saturday. “They are looking to stockpile future picks.”

NFL insiders had already suggested that Simmons should not be traded. But they did name a few players who make sense as trade pieces.

“The Titans were already poised to be active at the trade deadline, and the Callahan firing only expedites that process,” ESPN's Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “They know they need draft capital to rebuild the roster. Pass rusher Arden Key, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Chig Okonkwo are among players on my radar. There could be more.”

It will be interesting to see how active the Titans are at the deadline this year.

Next up for the Titans is a Week 8 matchup against the Colts.