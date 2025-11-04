The Tennessee Titans could be headed for a fire sale on Tuesday. Tennessee has already made a few moves before the 2025 NFL trade deadline, and they added another on Monday night. The Titans sent Dre'Mont Jones to the Ravens in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Jones took the high road on his way out of Tennessee. The veteran edge rusher left a classy parting message to Titans fans after their years of support.

“The NFL is too crazy lol,” Jones posted on social media, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Thank you Titans family I loved and appreciated my short time in Nashville too much.”

Jones also made a point of shouting out rookie QB Cam Ward during his parting message, adding “Cam [Ward] is the truth too y’all give ‘em time, he can be great!”

Ward has struggled to put together a solid rookie season in Tennessee. Although it seems Jones would tell you that the situation around Ward has not been ideal.

The rookie quarterback has 1,760 passing yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions through nine games.

But Ward has won the respect of the locker room and the fans despite struggling early in his career.

Jones' message about Ward is just one more reminder that he can be a franchise quarterback. The Titans just need to exercise some patience as they build the roster around him.

Cam Ward confesses how he can fix Titans' embarrassing offense

Article Continues Below

There is hope for the future in Tennessee, but the Titans still need to focus on the present.

Ward spoke openly about the Titans' offense struggles after yet another loss in Week 9. He explained what he needs to do to get things moving in the right direction.

“Just gotta continue to have the same process,” Ward said. “Also it just comes down to the players making the plays. All 11 of us on the field on offense, we've just gotta continue to do our job each and every play.”

Ward also declared that he needs to use his legs more often to keep the offense rolling.

“I think I can (scramble more),” Ward said. “It also depends on the rush, if I need to get outside the pocket or not.”

The Titans are on their bye in Week 10. That gives them extra time to prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Texans.