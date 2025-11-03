The Tennessee Titans have been an absolute trainwreck so far this season and have already fired head coach Brian Callahan. Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward has shown flashes of what he can do, but he hasn't been able to get the offense off the ground as a whole.

Those issues on offense consisted on Sunday, a 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that dropped the Titans to 1-8 on the season. The offense scored just six points in the win, as Tennessee scored a touchdown on a pick-six and another on a punt return.

After the game, Ward talked about the offense and its struggles once again on Sunday.

Cam Ward on the offense only scoring six points pic.twitter.com/5CzRROaCDF — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Just gotta continue to have the same process,” Ward said. “Also it just comes down to the players making the plays. All 11 of us on the field on offense, we've just gotta continue to do our job each and every play.”

One thing that Ward did so well in college was use his legs as a scrambler, but he hasn't been able to do that as much so far this season. This year, Ward has run the ball just 18 times total for 46 yards, so his legs have been a non-factor during this losing streak.

After the loss to the Chargers, Ward also spoke about wanting to do that more often to help the offense get off the ground.

Cam Ward admitted he can scramble a little more. It's something he'll think about over the break. He said it's situational but he'll look for more opportunities to do so. pic.twitter.com/rXjf1WnEck — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 2, 2025

“I think I can (scramble more),” Ward said. “It also depends on the rush, if I need to get outside the pocket or not.”

The Titans are going into their bye week at 1-8, so they will have some time to self-scout and try to get some momentum going coming out of the week off. While it is far too late to salvage this season, Ward and the offense getting some momentum is paramount for the franchise heading into an offseason coaching search and a pivotal 2026 campaign.

If Ward starts to use his legs more, maybe he can rediscover that electric play that saw him contend for a Heisman Trophy at Miami. If he can do that, Titans fans will have something to cheer for during the back half of a lost season.