The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and after Week 9 wraps up teams are going to have to make some final roster decisions with some of their most coveted players. Contenders are looking to gain any edge they can while some teams at the bottom of the standings are moving on from veteran pieces as they swing into a rebuild.

The Tennessee Titans are one of the teams in the latter category, and some of their top veterans could be on the move in the coming days. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has emerged among a number of targets teams are trying to get their hands on before the Nov. 4 deadline passes, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Tennessee Titans have been a frequent recipient of trade calls, with most of the focus on defenders such as Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones and T'Vondre Sweat. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley also has emerged as a potential trade target, sources say,” Rapoport reported. “Several playoff-bound teams have a need at WR, and Ridley, still just 30, could be had for the right price.”

A player like Sweat getting traded would be a bit of a surprise considering he is a rookie contract player who has shown flashes, but someone like Ridley isn't on the same timeline as this rebuilding Titans squad.

Article Continues Below

Ridley also has not been the type of security blanket the Titans were hoping he would be for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. He is still the team's leading receiver this season with 290 yards, but has just 16 catches for the year and hasn't consistently imposed his will on defensed like the organization certainly would have hoped for.

The former Jaguar is still a talented player who could help out some of the struggling passing games at the top of the league, so it makes sense that the Titans would be looking to get some draft capital for him. However, Ridley has been struggling with a hamstring problem recently which could give teams some pause.

Overall, the Titans' passing game has been dismal as a whole this season and is a big reason why head coach Brian Callahan was fired during the season. Now, all of the focus is on Ward and setting him up in the best way possible for a successful second season in 2026.