It's been a tough start to the 2025 NFL season for the Tennessee Titans, who currently sit at 0-3 following Sunday's blowout home loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. While the Titans were not expected to be a very competitive team this year, it's safe to say that fans were hoping for a little bit more than what they've seen through the first three weeks of the season.

A lot of the criticism has been directed at head coach Brian Callahan, who has come under fire for some bizarre time management and playcalling strategies that have hampered the Titans at times so far this year.

Recently, Callahan announced that he would be making a change on the sidelines in an attempt to try to shake things up.

“Titans coach Brian Callahan announced he's handing over playcalling duties to QB coach Bo Hardegree,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Callahan came under particular scrutiny for his handling of the Titans' Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, a chance that Tennessee had a legitimate chance to win down the stretch despite being heavy underdogs but ultimately squandered.

In more positive news, Cam Ward has shown some flashes of the talent that allowed him to be the number one overall draft pick so far this year, although you wouldn't necessarily know it from his performance against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, as he threw a brutal pick six just a few plays into the game.

In any case, it remains to be seen whether Callahan's decision to relieve himself of playcalling duties will pay dividends for the Titans as they look forward and try to pick up their first win of the season.

Tennessee will next take the field on the road against the also winless Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.