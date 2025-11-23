The Tennessee Titans fell 30-24 in Week 12 to the Seattle Seahawks. Despite the club suffering its 10th loss of the season, it was seemingly a promising showing from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. After flashing major potential in back-to-back games, Ward reveals the key area he'd like to see the team improve heading into Week 13.

During the postgame press conference, the 23-year-old quarterback wants to see himself and the Titans play better ball in the middle of the games, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Penalties and mistakes in the middle portion of the contest are what Ward would like to see improve moving forward.

“It's just really the biggest thing with us offensively, we gotta be better in [the] middle of the game,” said Ward. “[We] continue to just have these penalties from us as a group. So, that's the biggest thing we gotta harp on, and we gotta focus on.”

Cam Ward on his progression as a passer pic.twitter.com/ZkoX1N1a7e — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although that's true, Sunday's contest against a tough Seahawks team is arguably Cam Ward's best performance of the season. He had a strong opening drive that nearly led to the Titans' first opening-drive touchdown of the season. Then, he led Tennessee to outscore Seattle 21-14 in the second half.

The former Miami Hurricane ended the day with 256 passing yards and two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) while completing 66.6% of his pass attempts. Ward also led the Titans in rushing yards with 37. He spread the ball around against the Seahawks, connecting with eight different teammates through the air.

Cam Ward and the Titans will have the chance to make the middle-of-the-game improvements in Week 13 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tennessee will have a chance to play spoiler and possibly hinder Jacksonville's playoff chances in that matchup.