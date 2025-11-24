Before the Week 12 game between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, country singer Jelly Roll debuted his new look, shocking fans.

A video has surfaced of the slimmed-down and beardless Jelly Roll at the Titans game, where he signed autographs and greeted fans at Nissan Stadium.

A clean-shaven and thin @JellyRoll615 in the house for today’s @Titans game. pic.twitter.com/reqt3ENeNr — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

This marked one of the first times Jelly Roll has been seen with his new look. He recently debuted it on social media, and now he has taken it public with this appearance.

Fans were mixed on his new look. One fan commented on Jim Wyatt's X, formerly Twitter, post by saying, “Kinda looks like a solid mechanic now.” Another called Jelly Roll “Fruit Roll-Up” after his weight loss.

Unfortunately, the Titans were not able to beat the Seahawks, even with Jelly Roll there. They lost 30-24, though rookie quarterback Cam Ward played a solid game. Ward passed for 256 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Jelly Roll's weight loss journey

Article Continues Below

Recently, Jelly Roll has made his in-ring debut in WWE after losing enough weight to be under 300 pounds. He has continued to slim down, and this is the best shape he has been in in years.

In addition to losing weight, the country singer recently shaved his beard. He has had one for as long as he has been famous. But now that he has lost weight, the change feels right.

“By now you have probably figured out that I look like a [Teenage Mutant] Ninja Turtle,” Jelly Roll said in his Instagram post. “Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here. I’ve had a beard to try to cover up my double chin, which, I’ve still clearly got a double chin – but the last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail.

“At this point, I’m sure some of y’all are exhausted hearing about my weight loss, but a lot of things change when you start losing weight. You realize things. One of the things I realized is, I don’t know what I look like,” he continued.