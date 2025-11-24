The Tennessee Titans fell to 1-10 on the season after Week 12’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. While Tennessee lost its sixth straight game on Sunday, Cam Ward showed promise against a tough Seattle defense. The rookie quarterback played his best game of the season in the 30-24 defeat.

Titans head coach Mike McCoy called for Ward to fix the turnover issues that have plagued him this season. And the rookie quarterback delivered a clean game on Sunday. It was Ward’s first game without a fumble or an interception this season.

Now McCoy wants Ward to focus on getting rid of the ball quicker and avoid taking big hits outside of the pocket, according to Titans reporter Terry McCormick. The coach did note that the QB did a nice job of escaping the pocket and running when he had the opportunity on Sunday.

Cam Ward shows improvement with turnover-free game

Ward’s rookie season has been a grind. In addition to the worst record in football, the Titans also have the league’s worst overall offense. Tennessee averages just 247.4 total yards per game. The team is 30th in scoring at 15.2 points per contest.

Ward has struggled with consistency. He’s completed under 60 percent of his passes while throwing seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games. Ward has also been sacked an NFL-high 45 times behind a porous offensive line.

But in Week 12, Ward showed flashes of the talent that led to the Titans drafting him first overall. He threw for 256 yards and a touchdown while adding 37 rushing yards and another score. Despite trailing the Seahawks by 20 points late in the third quarter, Ward led two scoring drives to bring Tennessee within six points of Seattle. But it was too little, too late as the team lost its 10th game of the season.

The Titans named McCoy interim head coach after firing Brian Callahan following a 1-5 start. The move did not spark a turnaround as Tennessee is 0-5 with McCoy at the helm.

While 2025 is a lost season for the Titans, the organization still hopes to see improvements from its rookie quarterback. And Sunday’s performance was an encouraging step in Ward’s development.