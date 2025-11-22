The return of Calvin Ridley to the Tennessee Titans lineup lasted barely a quarter. The veteran wide receiver, who had already battled a hamstring issue this season, fractured his fibula in the Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans and has been ruled out for the rest of 2025.

Interim head coach Mike McCoy lamented the setback, noting how hard Ridley had worked to get back on the field. His absence leaves rookie wideouts Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as Cam Ward’s primary perimeter weapons, with Chig Okonkwo and Tyjae Spears expected to absorb even more of the receiving workload in an already thin passing game.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Titans rookie RB Kalel Mullings is slated to be activated off Injured Reserve to play for the first time since the opener, a source said. A potential boost from the 6th rounder from Michigan.

Mullings’ return is timely for a Tennessee offense that has been grinding for every yard. The sixth-round pick from Michigan has been viewed as a physical, downhill option who can help in short-yardage and late-game situations, areas where the Titans have struggled to finish drives.

Getting him back for the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks gives Tennessee another body to rotate with Spears and to steady the backfield after losing a major piece in the passing game. With Ridley done for the year and a young receiver group still learning on the fly, leaning on the run game becomes even more important.

The Titans are also attempting to resolve the situation surrounding Cam Ward. Coaches have been working with the rookie quarterback to raise his arm angle after repeated batted passes at the line, an issue offensive coordinator Nick Holz has acknowledged publicly.

Former franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill has pointed out that the real fix must start up front, criticizing the number of sacks and hits Ward has absorbed while still insisting the rookie’s talent is obvious, provided Tennessee can protect him and let him grow.

Between a reshuffled receiver room, a rookie quarterback under constant pressure, and now a fresh body in the backfield, the Titans are banking on Mullings’ return to give them at least one tangible boost.

It is not a cure-all for a battered offense, but any added physicality and balance on the ground could make life a little easier as Tennessee fights through the rest of the schedule.