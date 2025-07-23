Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward gave a heartwarming reaction to getting his hometown street named after him. The West Columbia, Texas native has been an inspiration to his community. Ward emerged as a 0-Star recruit out of high school, starting his college career at the FCS program, Incarnate Word. After two years in San Antonio, during which Ward was named Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year the second year, he transferred to Washington State, continuing his development at the FBS level.

Cam went on to have two productive seasons in Pullman, before finishing his career at Miami, where he subsequently became a household name. Ward's accomplishments in Coral Gables included being named a First-team All-ACC selection, a Consensus All-American, and winning the Davey O'Brien Award, the Manning Award, and the ACC Player of the Year award. The 23-year-old's inspirational journey has continued to the NFL, where he went on to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans.

For his efforts both on and off the field, the West Columbia City Council voted at its July meeting to rename North 17th Street in West Columbia, Texas, to Cam Ward Way. The Titans' new leader under center gave his first reaction to this honor in a recent interview. Turron Davenport, an ESPN NFL Nation reporter covering the Tennessee Titans, revealed Ward's heartwarming response to this news over Twitter.

Cameron Ward on the ceremonial naming of N 17th St to Cam Ward Way.

Ward came into his new franchise looking to compete for the starting quarterback position for Will Levis. Unfortunately, the third-year QB out of Kentucky will now miss the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Therefore, it's officially a new era in Tennessee at the NFL's most important position, and Cam has the mentality and talent to develop into an elite quarterback in the coming years. Of course, there will be growing pains this season, especially with a flawed supporting cast.

Overall, so far, the Titans have no reason to regret this pick, as Ward has had the right approach to this pressure so far. The reps that the young quarterback gets during training camp with the first team will be critical not only for his development but also in gaining locker room trust. Based on past evidence, the sooner Ward emerges as a leader on this team, the sooner the Titans will be a franchise on the rise again.