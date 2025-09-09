The Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos met for a Week 1 battle in the Mile High City. The game was truly a battle for both teams, as it was a close game all afternoon long, and any team could have come out victorious. The Broncos would find a way to come out on top, despite turning the ball over an astonishing four times at home. Denver won 20-12, as the Titans did not reach the endzone at all. Despite that, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was impressed with Cam Ward in his rookie debut.

He joined the Pat McAfee show today to discuss it.

“I was blown away by Cam Ward and I thought his tape looked awesome.. The Titans win that game if they don't have those drops.. I was wildly impressed by Cam Ward”@danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DfgjBESf0b — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was blown away by his tape,” Orlovsky said. “I thought his tape looked awesome. Tennessee's got a guy. This guy’s talent of throwing the football is off the charts. They win the game if they don’t have like eight drops.”

Ward ended 12-28 for only 112 yards. That is not a great showing statistically, but as Orlovsky pointed out, a lot of that was not on him with that amount of drops.

Article Continues Below

“The ability for him to thread the needle on some of the throws and just to cut the ball loose with what he’s looking at, I was wildly impressed. That (Broncos) defense is awesome, and he made some throws.”

Orlovsky then went and showed Pat and the boys all of the drops that he counted during that game. The drops were obvious.

“He cuts it loose man, he’s crazy talented throwing the ball. Now I’ll give you two things. Yes, there are times when he’s got to be like Cam, you can’t take that sack. Like he takes back-to-back sacks that takes them out of field goal range. He did that in college, he’s got to learn from that, he will is my expectation. And there also sometimes that he fires the freaking ball in there and I’m like could you have taken a little bit off to help him.”

Ward and the Titans will take on the Los Angeles Rams this weekend for his home debut in front of the Tennessee fans.