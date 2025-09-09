The Tennessee Titans did not start the 2025 NFL season the way they hoped. Tennessee lost a close game 20-12 against Denver that came right down to the end. It was not an inspiring performance from first overall pick Cam Ward either. But that does not mean Ward is already doomed to be a failure.

Ben Arthur of FOX Sports talked with Ward's parents, Calvin and Patrice, after their son's debut in the NFL.

Ward's mother made a bold promise the Titans are headed in the right direction.

“I see some good things. We made a lot of bad choices out there [as a team],” Patrice said. “This is a good [Broncos] team. If we kept up this close with them, that means we’re getting there, too.”

It is hard to argue with that analysis. Denver has one of the best defenses in the NFL. That made them the perfect measuring stick for the Titans in Week 1.

Patrice also declared that Cam Ward will make a major leap forward, but it may not happen in 2025.

“From game one in the NFL, it’s just going to be a start of this new journey for us,” Patrice added. “Just going to go on this high. This year might not be the best year, but I know after this year, things are going to move up.”

That may not be what Titans fans want to hear right now.

Cam Ward, Titans look to rebound against Rams in Week 2

The Titans will face another strong defense in Week 2 against the Rams.

Tennessee was significantly challenged by Denver's elite defensive secondary. Now they will have a talented Rams' front-seven to deal with.

The Titans will see their o-line put to the test against Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Jared Verse, and the rest of the Rams' defense. That could make running the football difficult throughout the game.

That said, LA's coverage unit is much worse than Denver's. The Titans will get their first chance of seeing what Ward can do against a subpar unit.

Ward only went 12-of-28 for 112 yards in Week 1. It would be shocking if he did not blow those numbers out of the water in Week 2.

Titans vs. Rams will kick off at 1PM ET on September 14th.