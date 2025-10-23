Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward addressed reporters on Wednesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. The rookie quarterback turned the tables on the media, challenging them to repeat complex play calls. They failed miserably, giving Ward a lighthearted moment amid a tough season.

Ward decided to quiz the reporters instead of taking their questions during his Wednesday press conference. The No. 1 overall pick rattled off intricate play calls, leaving the media stumped.​

“I want to see if y'all can repeat this play. And this is an easy one, too. Let's just do this one. Let's go, ‘gun deuce right closer Z top fire six jet rib boom F ship H burst on the turn,'” Ward said, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.​

The reporters could not repeat it. Ward then offered what he called a simpler version.​

“I'll give you an easy one. This is a base game plan right here. This is a base game plan. Gun, jam, right, baffle, two-jab, cosplay, wide basic. No chance. Oh, you got me sucked out there,” Ward added with a laugh.​

#Titans QB Cam Ward tested the media today to see if they can repeat a play call he gave them: They had no chance. “C’mon! You’re gonna get sacked out there.” 😂😂 (🎥 @TeresaMWalker)pic.twitter.com/f3CEioeiyZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 23, 2025

Will Cam Ward turn around the Titans' season?

The playful moment came after another difficult loss for Tennessee. Last Sunday, the Titans lost 31-13 to the New England Patriots, dropping their record to 1-6.​

Ward completed 25 of 34 passes for 255 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Patriots. The rookie has completed 57.6 percent of his passes for 1,356 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. He has shown flashes of potential but dealt with inconsistency throughout his first NFL campaign.​

Ward is now preparing for a rematch against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Titans lost their first meeting 41-20 in September, when Ward threw for 219 yards with one touchdown and one interception.​

The Colts enter the game with a 6-1 record, presenting another tough challenge for the struggling Titans. Tennessee hopes Ward's growing grasp of the offense translates to better results on the field.​