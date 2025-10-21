The Tennessee Titans have waived Tyler Lockett, according to Adam Schefter. The wide receiver requested that the team allow him to pursue other opportunities after the team's 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Titans are following through on Lockett's request with their Monday release of Lockett.

The 33-year-old Lockett had spent his entire career thus far with the Seattle Seahawks prior to joining the Titans last offseason. He was not heavily involved in the first seven weeks of the 2025 season, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward under center. The veteran wideout recorded just 10 catches for 70 yards before asking the team to cut him loose.

Lockett's most notable moment in “Titans Blue” came when he recovered a fumbled Cam Ward interception in the endzone, for a touchdown. The score helped fuel a Tennessee comeback against the Arizona Cardinals. That win, which happened in Week 5, was the Titans' first of the season. In turn, it was the first of Ward's career.

Prior to Lockett's arrival in Seattle, the Seahawks had just won Super Bowl XLVIII two years prior. They did not win again during his time there. Lockett, however, played in their Super Bowl XLIX loss and ended his career near the top of several franchise records.

Wide receiver Steve Largent had a legendary career with the Seahawks before his transition to the House of Representatives. He still holds the all-time ‘triple crown' in their franchise record books, atop the lists of receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Largent tallied 4,495 more receiving yards throughout his Seahawks career than Lockett did. Lockett's 8,594 yards, though, leave him firmly at No. 2.

The 2015 third-round pick in Lockett also has the second-most receptions and receiving touchdowns in franchise history. That renders him significant to those Seahawks record books underneath Largent's residency at the top. The 33-year-old veteran caught 661 passes for 61 receiving touchdowns as a Seahawk. His production in Seattle was more than admirable, but did not translate to immediate impact in Tennessee.

The Titans are left with two veteran options at receiver with Calvin Ridley and Van Jefferson. The pair are 30 and 29 years old, respectively, and constitute the veteran contingent in Tennessee's receiver room.