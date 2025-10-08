The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to continue with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback despite his rocky start to the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.

In their latest report ahead of Week 6, Fowler noted that while the organization is aware Smith must improve, there is currently no internal push to make a quarterback change. Smith has thrown for 1,176 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions through five games. He has completed 65 percent of his passes and holds a 75.6 passer rating along with a 38.6 QBR.

“I would classify it as mildly concerned,” Fowler wrote. “The Raiders know Smith has to play better — and soon — but there's no sentiment that Smith is a broken quarterback. So I'm not expecting him to get benched or anything this week.”

Raiders expected to stay the course with Geno Smith amid key injuries

Smith’s struggles were on full display in the Raiders’ 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. He finished the game 25-for-36 for 228 passing yards, throwing two interceptions with no touchdowns. He posted a 63.2 passer rating and a 19.1 QBR in what was the team’s fourth straight defeat.

Several personnel issues have contributed to Smith’s difficulties. Las Vegas played without tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer as well as left tackle Kolton Miller against the Colts, further limiting offensive production. According to scouts cited in Fowler’s report, Smith has been late on throws and has relied too much on arm talent to force passes into tight windows. However, not all turnovers were viewed as entirely his fault. One interception came on a play where Indianapolis was potentially offsides; another was attributed to a miscommunication on route timing versus zone coverage.

Graziano emphasized that, despite mounting pressure, the Raiders are expected to ride it out with Smith — at least for the remainder of the season. While backup Kenny Pickett could be considered later in the year if the team’s record worsens, no changes are currently imminent.

“If the season spirals down the drain, could the Raiders look at Kenny Pickett? Possibly,” Graziano wrote. “But for now, it sounds like the Raiders will ride it out with Smith.”

Article Continues Below

Kenny Pickett remains a backup option as Raiders keep future flexibility with Smith's contract

Pickett, who landed in Las Vegas via trade after being released by the Browns, has yet to take a snap this season. He is viewed more as insurance than an immediate threat to Smith’s starting role.

Despite the current support, Smith’s long-term future with the franchise remains uncertain. In an earlier report, Graziano detailed that the contract Smith signed after being traded from Seattle provides the Raiders with flexibility to part ways after this season. While he is earning $40 million in 2025, only $18.5 million of his 2026 salary is guaranteed. Releasing Smith would result in a dead cap hit, but would not financially cripple the team if they chose to pivot in 2026.

“If absorbing $18.5 million in dead money next year to move on helps them win sooner, I doubt it would stand in the Raiders' way,” Graziano previously wrote.

The Raiders (1-4) return to Allegiant Stadium for a Week 6 matchup against the Tennessee Titans (1-4). Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

While Smith remains the starter for now, continued turnover issues and offensive stagnation could eventually lead the Raiders to reevaluate their quarterback plans once the season concludes.