The Tennessee Titans came into the week looking for a fresh start after firing head coach Brian Callahan. They may have to wait another week, because much of the same stuff that has happened over the week occurred in their matchup against the New England Patriots.

Cam Ward played a hand in what was a rough loss, and in the third quarter, he had a crazy play where he tried to pass the ball, but it fumbled out of his hands, just for the Patriots to scoop it up and score a touchdown.

It's not something that you see all the time, but unfortunately, it happened to the rookie. This is just one of the many things that have hurt the Titans this season, and their record shows it. Neither side of the ball has played well, and it's hard to say that Callahan was the reason for all of their problems.

Nonetheless, Callahan is gone, and the Titans will need to look for a new coach at the end of the season. There are already some names that have been thrown out who could possibly be candidates, which include Arthur Smith, Matt Nagy, Anthony Weaver, and Lou Anarumo. There will probably be more names to come up near the end of the season, and the hope is that they find someone who could be the best fit.

Throughout the past few years, the Titans have done a lot of shuffling when it comes to head coaches and general managers, and it feels like they need to get it right this time, especially with a quarterback like Cam Ward. Outside of the coaching staff, the next thing that the Titans have to do is add more talent on both sides of the ball, so they can truly be competitive for years to come.