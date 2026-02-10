After being named the new head coach of the Tennessee Titans, Robert Saleh has slowly but surely built his coaching staff for the 2026-27 campaign. On Tuesday, reports indicate that Saleh is bringing in a familiar face to serve as one of his assistant coaches.

Ahmad Saleh, who is Robert Saleh's cousin, is being hired as an assistant coach on the Titans' coaching staff, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Ahmad Saleh was previously the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Wayne State.

“The Titans are hiring Wayne State linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Ahmed Saleh, sources tell CBS Sports. Saleh, a cousin of new Titans head coach Robert Saleh, coached all-conference performers at both linebacker and on special teams this past season at Wayne State.”

Tennessee has not yet revealed Ahmad Saleh's exact role. However, based on his experience, the linebacker position seems like a favorable spot. If that is the case, then Saleh would likely work directly under new Titans defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

The organization made experience a focal point in hiring the coaching staff after letting Brian Callahan go midseason. Not only have the Titans hired Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley, but the club also hired Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator and retained John Fassel as special teams coordinator. All of whom have previous head coaching experience in the NFL.

After finishing last season with a 3-14 record, the Titans own the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Additionally, the front office has roughly $100 million of cap space to work with for re-signings and free agency. With an experienced coaching staff in place, the organization has a chance to improve the roster tenfold for next season.