The Tennessee Titans were probably not going to have a quarterback competition, but with this latest news, there definitely won't be one. Will Levis' season is over before it even started, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Titans QB Will Levis will undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder, sources say, ending his 2025 season. Surgery is July 29. Levis has elected to have the procedure to ensure long-term health, based on medical opinions, one that should help him be ready for the 2026 season,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's good that Levis is addressing this issue now, and the hope is that he's healthy to start next season.

Levis has had an up-and-down two seasons in the league so far, and this latest news just sounds like another thing that is holding him back. Going into last season, there was a lot of belief surrounding Levis and how he could be the franchise quarterback for the team, but that did not happen.

Turnovers and bad decision-making last season led to him being benched, and he was also injured, which didn't help his case to get back on the field. Levis finished with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and there were questions about whether he would be the quarterback of the future.

The Titans then got the No. 1 pick, and there was no doubt they were going to draft Cam Ward, which meant Levis would be on the outside looking in. If there was ever some uncertainty on who would be the starting quarterback this season, there isn't any now. Ward will most likely be the guy to lead the Titans for years and years to come, and he has the talent to do so.

As for Levis, he will either continue being a backup for the Titans, or the team will make a decision on whether they want to move on from him in the future.