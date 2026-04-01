The Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL Draft guide is here to get you ready for the big event later this month. Now that the draft is less than a month away, let's look at Detroit's draft picks, some potential targets, and the team's recent draft history. The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this year. The first round kicks off on Thursday, April 23rd. Rounds 2 and 3 follow on Friday April 24th and the remaining four rounds on Saturday April 25th.

Lions' 2026 NFL Draft picks

The Lions have made a handful of moves that shook up which picks they have in this year's draft. For example, Detroit was supposed to have two third-round picks this year. But the Lions used those picks to trade up for Isaac TeSlaa during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Detroit also gained one fifth-round compensatory pick this year.

All in, the Lions hold the following nine selections heading into the draft.

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 50

Round 4, Pick 118

Round 4, Pick 128 (from Texans)

Round 5, Pick 157

Round 5, pick 181 (compensatory)

Round 6, Pick 205 (from Jaguars)

Round 6, Pick 213 (from Jaguars via Seahawks)

Round 7, Pick 222 (from Browns)

Lions' 2026 NFL Draft needs and targets

It is great to see that Detroit has more than their usual assortment of selections. The Lions did some hard work during free agency, but they still have several holes on the roster that need to be filled.

Here are some of the team's top positions of need along with some prospects they should target in the draft.

Left tackle: The Lions have a huge need at left tackle after releasing Taylor Decker back in March. Detroit signed Larry Borom during free agency, but the team should not rely on him as a starter in 2026. Thankfully, Detroit should have their pick of several talented tackle prospects at 17th overall. Blake Miller (Clemson), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Monroe Freeling (Georgia), and Caleb Lomu (Utah) could all be in play for the Lions.

Edge rusher: Detroit has neglected edge rusher for far too long. Give the Lions some credit for signing DJ Wonnum and Payton Turner during NFL free agency. But the Lions need to add some youth at the position. Akheem Mesidor (Miami) and Keldric Faulk (Auburn) could be in play for Detroit in the first round. If the Lions wait until the second round, they should hope for a player like Gabe Jacas (Illinois) to fall in their lap.

Cornerback: Detroit has plenty of bodies at cornerback, but they could still use some cheap depth. Roger McCreary and Christian Izien joined the Lions during free agency, which helps a lot. But the Lions could easily be tempted by a player like Jermod McCoy (Tennessee) or Brandon Cisse (NC State) in the first round.

Safety: This could be a surprisingly big need for the Lions once the regular season kicks off. Both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are recovering from major injuries. The Lions would be wise to invest in some depth just to be careful. Someone like A.J. Haulcy (LSU) could be a fit in the second round. Detroit could even swing for a player like Dillon Thieneman (Oregon) or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (Toledo) at 17th overall.

Recent draft history — top picks for the last five years

Lions GM Brad Holmes has done a great job of adding talent in the first round of the draft. Here's who he's added during the past five years of his tenure in Detroit.

2025: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 28)

DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State (Round 1, Pick 28) 2024: CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 24)

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 24) 2023: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12) 2022: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (Round 1, Pick 2)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan (Round 1, Pick 2) 2021: T Penei Sewell, Oregon (Round 1, Pick 7)

It is easy to see a pattern here.

When the Lions hold a pick earlier in the first round, they tend to land an excellent player. However, Holmes has yet to land a truly sensational player outside of the top 20 picks in the first round.

Both Sewell and Hutchinson are cornerstone players for the Lions. Each player made a huge impact during their rookie season and has dominated ever since. The Lions gave Sewell a $112 million extension in 2024 and handed Hutchinson a $180 extension back in October.

Gibbs has been even better than fans expected when he came out of Alabama. In fact, Gibbs is arguably one of the best running backs in the entire league. Detroit certainly has plans of keeping him around on a lucrative contract extension of his own.

The jury is still out on both Arnold and Williams, but neither player looks like a home run of a pick so far. The 2026 season could be especially important for Arnold. He may need to play incredibly well to justify a contract extension from the Lions.

But the good news for Lions fans is that Holmes is capable of finding talent in the later rounds too.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the best example of that as a former fourth-round pick. Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Kerby Joseph are also examples of mid-round players who have thrived in Detroit.

The Lions need to get at least a few long-term starters out of the 2026 draft class. Hopefully Holmes can work his magic in the later rounds once again.