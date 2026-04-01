Hendon Hooker is coming home.

The former Tennessee football star has signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Hooker, drafted in the third round with the 68th overall pick back in 2023, spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions before signing with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets last year. Although he was activated to the 53-man roster for the Jets' final game, he did not play with either team, mostly spending time on their respective practice squads.

Free agent quarterback Hendon Hooker is signing with the Titans, per source. Former draft pick of the Detroit Lions was last with Carolina. pic.twitter.com/XzqHIyjKo1 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 1, 2026

Hooker played the final two seasons of his college career in Knoxville, having transferred to UT after three years at Virginia Tech. He started 22 games for the Volunteers, throwing for more than 6,000 yards and 58 touchdowns and rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In his final season, he led Tennessee to eight straight wins to start the year, resulting in the team reaching No. 1 in the country. However, during a road loss to South Carolina a few weeks later, he suffered a torn ACL that ended his season.

Hooker, who has played three games and thrown just nine passes in the NFL, will have stiff competition in the Titans' quarterback room, which now includes himself, starter Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky, Will Levis, and Brandon Allen.

In addition to the Hooker signing, the Titans have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver K. J. Osborn, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Osborn most recently played for the Washington Commanders during the 2024 season. He has spent time with the Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, and, during last season, on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.