In a recent interview with On3, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer set the record straight about leaving the Crimson Tide and whether he was interested in the Michigan job. Alabama under DeBoer had a solid 10-3 season in 2025 and beat Oklahoma in the opening round of the College Football Playoffs. But their National Championship aspirations fell short after losing to Indiana in the Rose Bowl on January 1.

After the Michigan job opened after the firing of Sherrone Moore, DeBoer was rumored to be a prime candidate. DeBoer knew the Wolverines had an interest in him, but says no conversations about the job took place.

“I never talked to anyone, not one time,” DeBoer told On3. “I just don’t know how you could live with yourself and look into your players’ eyes if you’re looking at other opportunities in the midst of the season and getting ready for a playoff game and hopefully making a run at a national championship.”

DeBoer then further reaffirmed that he is committed to building a legacy at Alabama.

“So it was a pretty easy decision not to engage with them. I didn’t come here to follow Coach Saban only to turn around after two years and go somewhere else,” DeBoer said. “I mean, this is Alabama. I’m at an amazing place. That’s the way I was looking at it. I chose to be here. I love the support and love our players and love the direction and everything the staff has done to put the pieces together here over the last two years. A lot of heavy lifting’s been done to get us to this point.”

It appears that DeBoer is in it for the long haul and is determined to bring the Crimson Tide back to championship contention in the near future.