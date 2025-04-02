The Tennessee Titans are on the clock, as they are armed with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. They continue to be linked heavily to Miami football quarterback Cam Ward, and it appears that unless they receive a massive trade offer for this pick, they will stay put and select Ward to come in and be the focal point of their offense.

Ward enjoyed a standout 2024 campaign with Miami, throwing for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, while also rushing for 204 yards and four more scores. The Titans desperately need a quarterback, and Ward appears to be the consensus top passer in this draft class. With that in mind, unless a “Godfather” trade offer comes their way, it looks like Tennessee will make Ward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.

“Absent a ‘Godfather'-style trade offer — one the Titans cannot refuse — I fully expect Tennessee to take Ward and build this franchise around him. He had an incredible 2024 season in which he led the FBS in passing touchdowns with 39, and he's the best innovator in the quarterback class when the play breaks down. While this group of quarterbacks does not stack up to last year's elite class, the majority of evaluators I've spoken with view Ward as the clear top signal-caller and worthy of the first pick,” Field Yates of ESPN wrote in his latest mock draft.

Titans continue to be heavily linked to Cam Ward with No. 1 overall pick

After their Will Levis experiment failed, the Titans entered the offseason knowing that they needed help at quarterback. They lost Mason Rudolph in free agency and only replaced him with Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle, both of whom were really only signed for depth purposes, so it's clear that the team is plotting a move for a quarterback in the draft. If they stay put, Ward is going to be that guy.

Tennessee isn't closing any doors when it comes to potentially trading this pick, but it seems like they aren't going to find a deal that meets their high price tag. That's perfectly fine with them, though, because it will allow them to stay put and take their shot with Ward, who appears increasingly likely to be selected first when the 2025 NFL draft gets underway on April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.