The Houston Texans will try to notch back-to-back wins as they visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday. They gained momentum after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 for their first victory of the season.

The Texans could capitalize on the injury-stricken roster of the Ravens, with quarterback Lamar Jackson questionable to play due to a hamstring injury. Baltimore is already without cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (neck), and linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring).

Even though Jackson is uncertain to suit up, the Texans are still preparing for him. During a media conference, a reporter asked coach DeMeco Ryans if they're trying to replicate the two-time MVP in practice. Ryans was candid in his response.

“We cannot replicate Lamar Jackson. I have no one here who can help me,” said the Texans coach with a laugh, as shown in the video posted by Houston Stressans on X.

“It's very difficult to replicate Lamar. You try sometimes. Try to put receivers or other skilled players at the quarterback position, but it's different.”

DeMeco Ryans on how they try to replicate Lamar Jackson in practice: "We cannot replicate Lamar Jackson." 🤣 "When you see Lamar on Sunday you see that's a bad man.. he's a special player, all in a league of his own, we don't even try to replicate him." pic.twitter.com/s62Ie0NWeL — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) October 2, 2025

The 41-year-old Ryans, who's in his third year in Houston, also heaped praise on the 28-year-old Jackson, who has consistently been among the league's elite players with his dual-threat ability.

“When you see Lamar on a Sunday, you see that’s a bad man. Nobody can replicate him. He’s a special player, all in a league of his own. We don’t even try to replicate him,” stressed Ryans.

The Texans have been pretty solid on defense despite their record, and they will attack whoever the Ravens have under center in Week 5. If Jackson sits out, backup Cooper Rush will take charge.

On offense, Ryans will again rely on quarterback CJ Stroud. He, however, has yet to find consistency. He did have his best game of the season against the Titans, going 22-of-28 for a season-high 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Now that's something the Texans should replicate.