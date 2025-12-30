A calf strain injury had Coby White sitting out the opening of the season. Since returning in November, White has been a catalyst for the Chicago Bulls, who have hovered around a .500 record.

However, on Monday, White went out in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right calf injury, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. After being listed as questionable, Siegel officially confirmed that White will not return for the conclusion of the game.

Before going out, White had played seven minutes and had two assists to his name. Thus far, White has played in 15 games and is averaging 20.5 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

White has been with the Bulls since being drafted out of North Carolina in 2018. Since then, he has become one of the most standout players, known for his playmaking abilities, sharp shooting, and overall exciting play.

Overall, White has a career average of 16.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls are 15-16 and have won five out of their last six games. On Saturday, they endured a 112-113 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, in which White called out Giannis Antetokounmpo for a last-second dunk that sparked a skirmish on both sides.

At the same time, White is finishing out the third year of his $36 million contract, which he signed with Chicago in 2023. As a result, trade rumors are swirling about him.

On Monday, Zach Collins was listed as out with a toe injury before taking on the Timberwolves. Injuries have been an issue for the Bulls thus far in the season.