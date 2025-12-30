The Los Angeles Rams rolled without Davante Adams and Kevin Dotson before the Monday Night Football contest. Now Blake Corum became the newest NFL injury on L.A.'s side versus the Atlanta Falcons.

The alternate running back left with an apparent leg injury. Rams reporter Stu Jackson spotted him walking to the locker room with trainers.

Corum is questionable to return with an injured ankle, per ESPN MNF sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Corum watched his Rams fall behind with a massive deficit. L.A. endured a rather forgettable first half in a game that came with NFL Playoffs implications for both teams.

Rams unravel in first half against Falcons outside of Blake Corum exit

Matthew Stafford got picked off twice including on a deep attempt to Xavier Smith. Which even came with offensive pass interference on L.A.

Then Bijan Robinson, who caught the game's first touchdown from Kirk Cousins, further buried L.A. with an epic 93-yard rumble.

BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏠 It's 21-0 Falcons on top of the Rams!pic.twitter.com/cN4O3JxcSV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 30, 2025

It's now the longest touchdown run the Rams allowed this season. Plus the rumble placed Robinson past the 100-yard rushing mark at halftime (11 carries for 125 yards).

Sean McVay already faced the dilemma of not having Adams in the offensive huddle. Even Dotson's missing presence became greatly felt — as Stafford took a late sack from Ruke Orhorhoro.

Again, this MNF showdown carried postseason implications — even for the 6-9 Falcons.

Mathematically speaking, Atlanta isn't out of the NFC South race just yet. The Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest isn't a winner-take-all matchup for the division crown. An Atlanta win on Monday, then beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, sets up a potential three-way tie. Even the Buccaneers at 8-9 aren't a lock to claim the south.

Atlanta is playing like the Falcons want an 18th game. Now the Rams must attempt their comeback with a depleted backfield amid the Corum injury.