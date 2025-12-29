Marvin Harrison Jr. was supposed to have a straightforward path to success. The second-generation wide receiver and two-time All-American left Ohio State with 2,613 yards receiving yards and 31 touchdowns to his name and entered the NFL as one of the most lauded pass-catching prospects in recent memory. He has walked a gravelly road to this point, however. Last season, Harrison struggled to get into a groove in a modest passing offense. This year, he appeared to be making marked progress before suffering health problems. His latest setback comes in the form of a foot injury, per Darren Urban.

And it is not the same foot that plagued him earlier in December. Harrison, who missed two games with a heel issue, sustained a different injury in Sunday's 37-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon says the former No. 4 overall draft pick will suit up in the regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams “if he is healthy enough to play,” per Urban.

Harrison has been largely ineffective since returning, posting just one reception for 14 yards in the last two weeks combined. Many fans believe that he should not even be on the field. The thought of him pushing through a new injury in a lost campaign is bound to raise people's blood pressure.

The only hope now is that a long offseason will allow the 23-year-old to get healthy and finally establish himself as an upper-echelon receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. has 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

Since the Cardinals' quarterback situation is seemingly headed for big changes, the team will need as many capable offensive playmakers as possible. No. 18 can still be a crucial member of this franchise.