The Houston Texans picked up their first win of the season thanks to a dominant showing against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. Houston's defense did not give rookie quarterback Cam Ward much of anything. And CJ Stroud threw two touchdowns in the victory on Sunday.

It's a big sigh of relief for Texans fans, who had high hopes for this season. With a new offensive coordinator, Houston believed it had the tools to compete in the AFC South. However, the team started 0-3 despite playing some rather competitive games.

Stroud is the focal point of this Texans offense. As a result, it's no real surprise to see his words carry weight. This was shown on Wednesday when a recent press conference clip made the rounds on social media. In this clip, Stroud was talking about how he could improve his explosiveness. And he made a rather eye-opening admission.

“I feel like I'm getting old. I'm not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago. I was 180, and I was rolling. I'm not no more,” the Texans star said in a clip shared by an account named Houston Stressans on social media.

CJ Stroud, Texans looking to gain momentum in October

The Texans have lost three of their first four games of this season. However, none of these losses have been blowouts. In fact, all of their losses have come in one-score games. Their largest margin of defeat this year is seven points, which occurred in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The defense has turned in some strong performances. Through Week 4, Houston's defense ranks fifth in total yards allowed and average yards allowed per game, according to ESPN. Furthermore, their defense allows the fewest points per game in the league so far.

However, the offense has not held up its end of the bargain. The Texans have the eighth fewest total yards on offense. They are the 10th worst passing offense in the NFL. And they average the fourth fewest amount of points per game.

Stroud and the Texans need to figure things out. With the month turning to October, Houston could look at the new month as sort of a clean slate. It will certainly be interesting to see how they respond in Week 5 when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.