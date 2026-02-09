On Sunday evening, the Seattle Seahawks were crowned the champions of the 2025-26 NFL season by defeating the New England Patriots in blowout fashion in Super Bowl 60 from Santa Clara. Taking the stage to entertain the crowd at halftime was recording artist Bad Bunny, who put together an electric performance filled with props, cameos, and even a wedding in the middle of the show.

Now, more information is coming to light about some of the features of Bad Bunny's performance, including both his outfit as well as the football he was carrying at certain parts of the show.

“Bad Bunny paid homage to his uncle who played football by wearing his #64. And thanks to his desire to use an old NFL ball that had white stripes, I learned from (The Pro Football Hall of Fame) that when the white ball was banned in ‘56, a ball w/ stripes was used for night games until ‘76,” reported Brian McCarthy of the NFL league office on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Bunny could be seen carrying a football both when he first appeared on stage, as well as at the end of the performance, triumphantly spiking it on the ground to signal the end of the show.

Among the highlights of his performance were a cameo from fellow music star Lady Gaga, who performed a new version of “Die With A Smile,” her single with Bruno Mars, although Mars did not appear onstage for the performance.

Overall, the halftime show seemed to draw mostly positive reviews from fans and pundits alike, and will certainly go down as one of the highlights of Bad Bunny's burgeoning music stardom.

In any case, it remains to be seen who the NFL will select to be the halftime show for next year's Super Bowl, which will take place in Los Angeles.