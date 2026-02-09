The New England Patriots lost 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs was quick to give credit where it was due.

“We got beat by a good a** team,” said Diggs, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Diggs' first Super Bowl appearance was statistically underwhelming. He finished the game with three receptions for 37 yards on three targets. His first catch came in the second quarter, and his final grab was a 26-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. Overall, he matched his lowest target total of the season. Meanwhile, quarterback Drake Maye was under steady pressure, completing a game in which he threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns but also recorded two interceptions and lost a fumble. The Seahawks defense sacked Maye six times and consistently disrupted New England's passing rhythm.

The lack of production from Diggs stood in contrast to his regular-season impact. In his first year with the Patriots, Diggs led the team with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. Coming off a torn ACL suffered in October 2024 with the Houston Texans, the 32-year-old wideout played all 17 games in 2025 and was the centerpiece of New England's turnaround from 4–13 the previous year to 14–3, earning the AFC's No. 2 seed and the franchise's first AFC title since 2018.

However, the postseason told a different story. In three playoff games, Diggs recorded 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown. The Super Bowl was his fifth consecutive game with fewer than 50 receiving yards, and he managed only one touchdown in that span. Against Seattle, other Patriots receivers such as Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte were more involved, while the Seahawks' coverage and ability to pressure Maye largely neutralized Diggs.

Diggs' future in Foxborough is now a major offseason storyline. He signed a three-year deal last offseason worth $63.5 million, with guaranteed money limited beyond 2025 and cap figures that rise sharply in 2026 and 2027. The Patriots could save more than $20 million in cap space with a post-June 1 designation, according to Over the Cap, and even more via trade, per Spotrac. Diggs, however, said following Sunday's loss that he wants to return for his 12th season with New England