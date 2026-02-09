The Seattle Seahawks secured their second championship in franchise history with a convincing 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. While the offense found its rhythm late, Australian punter Michael Dickson delivered a masterclass in field position, keeping the Patriots pinned deep in their own territory.

Dickson punted seven times, averaging 47.9 yards, with three kicks downed inside the 6-yard line. His 55-yard boot in the fourth quarter settled just one yard from the goal line, effectively neutralizing a brief scoring push from New England.

By also serving as a perfect holder for all five of Jason Myers' field goals, Dickson became the first Australian punter to win a Super Bowl ring, capping off a stellar eighth season as the team's longest-tenured veteran.

This victory solidified a postseason run that ranks among the most efficient in the history of the sport.

According to Cole Cubelic on X, “The Seahawks trailed for 1:35 seconds this postseason,” a statistic that highlights the absolute control Seattle maintained throughout the playoffs.

Cubelic further noted that this is “the fewest amount of time trailing by a Super Bowl champion since the Redskins in 1991.”

This level of dominance, not seen in over three decades, was bolstered by the fact that Seattle went through its entire playoff run without committing a single turnover.

Despite the lopsided score, quarterback Sam Darnold remained humble about the performance of the offensive unit.

Darnold finished with 202 passing yards and a touchdown, but was quick to credit the other phases of the game for the victory.

“Our defense, I can't say enough great things about our defense and special teams,” Darnold said following the celebration.

He admitted to being a “perfectionist” and noted, “I feel like I missed a few throws tonight. I feel like I could have been a lot better and we could have scored a lot more points, to be frank.”

However, with the defense recording six sacks and a pick-six by Uchenna Nwosu, the Seahawks proved that a championship-caliber defense remains the most reliable path to a Lombardi Trophy.