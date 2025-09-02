The Tennessee Titans are now just days away from kicking off their 2025 NFL season, in which they will take a step forward from last year's ineptitude. The Titans are hoping that they have found their answer at the quarterback position in the form of number one overall draft pick Cam Ward out of Miami, who mostly looked solid during his time in the preseason, which concluded recently.

Despite their offensive struggles, headlined by a disastrous season from quarterback Will Levis, the Titans also weren't a picture of consistency on the defensive side of the ball last year, and on Tuesday, the team made a move to try to help address that issue heading into 2025.

“Sources: The #Titans are signing former #Cardinals LB Kyzir White,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Schultz also noted that “White had 137 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 9 TFLs with Arizona last season.”

At 29 years old, White figures to bring plenty of veteran experience to a Titans team that is rather young on that side of the ball (and all over their roster, for that matter).

White was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has since played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals.

Overall, the Titans are hoping that they will be able to take a step forward with some marginal improvements, including White, on the defensive side of the ball, as well as the emergence of Ward at the quarterback position.

Ward was known during his time at Miami for his poise and control under pressure in the pocket, and he'll likely need a lot more of that this year behind what could be a very shaky Titans offensive line.

In any case, the Titans are slated to kick off their 2025 season on Sunday against the Denver Broncos on the road at 4:05 PM ET.