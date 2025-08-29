The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 NFL season with renewed hope. After finishing last year as the league’s worst team, they were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the draft — and used it to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Quarterback has been a glaring question mark for Tennessee in recent years. The Titans tried to move forward with 2023 second-round pick Will Levis last season, but the former Kentucky standout was wildly inconsistent and often downright terrible. Ward, by contrast, offers a fresh start and new optimism to the franchise. He also represents the handpicked choice of second-year head coach Brian Callahan.

Of course, not all rookie quarterbacks are created equal, making it difficult to project what Ward can realistically deliver in Year 1. That uncertainty only adds to the challenge of forecasting how the Titans will perform. At the very least, Callahan must begin showing that he was the right hire by improving on last year’s 3-14 finish.

Titans move to top 15 or better in scoring defense

The Titans ranked No. 2 overall in total defense and passing defense last season. Yet they finished 30th in scoring, 26th in rushing, 25th in red-zone defense and 22nd on third down. Some of that can be attributed to two factors: poor special teams and constant turnovers from the offense that put the defense in difficult field position.

Tennessee tied with Cleveland for the most offensive turnovers in the league last season with 34. Much of that stemmed from quarterback play, as Will Levis committed 18 of those giveaways.

That’s something Titans fans will have to keep in mind with new quarterback Cam Ward. At Washington State and Miami, Ward showed a tendency to go off script in order to extend plays, which sometimes led to costly interceptions or fumbles.

The hope is that head coach Brian Callahan can help Ward adjust to the speed and aggressiveness of the NFL game. If Ward can settle in, the offense could in turn become a major boost to the defense’s performance this season.

Elic Ayomanor makes immediate impact

When it comes to the Titans’ draft class, Cam Ward has drawn most of the attention. But Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor deserves plenty of it as well — and opposing defensive backs may soon find out why.

“Don’t be shocked if Ayomanor is a factor,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote.

Ward has already touted his receiving corps as one of the top five groups in the league. That’s certainly the rookie quarterback trying to build confidence in his teammates, but there could be some truth behind his statement.

Ayomanor was likely overlooked because he played at Stanford, yet he still produced more than 1,800 yards and 12 touchdowns across two seasons. While he won’t be the WR1 — that role belongs to Calvin Ridley — sliding into the WR2 spot over veterans Tyler Lockett or Van Jefferson isn’t out of the question.

Cam Ward won't throw for 4,000 yards

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick recently predicted that Cam Ward would throw for 4,000 yards this season. That would be a massive accomplishment for the rookie quarterback and place him in elite company.

Only five rookies in NFL history have topped the 4,000-yard mark: Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2015), Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers, 2011), C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans, 2023), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers, 2020) and Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts, 2012).

Ward showed he’s capable of big numbers at Miami, where he passed for 4,313 yards last season. He has a reputation for pushing the ball downfield and will bring that same aggressiveness to the NFL. Still, the transition from college to the NFL is never simple — even for a quarterback with as much experience as Ward.

What could ultimately prevent him from reaching 4,000 yards is Tennessee’s shaky offensive line, a unit that remains one of the team’s biggest question marks heading into 2025.

Titans finish 2nd in AFC South

On a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum predicted the Titans would win the AFC South this season — a statement that surprised even Stephen A. Smith on the panel.

Tannenbaum’s bold call stemmed from Tennessee’s selection of quarterback Cam Ward, who he believes could be a complete game-changer for the franchise.

Ward has already shown early chemistry with receivers such as Calvin Ridley, raising optimism that he could provide the spark the Titans have lacked in recent years. Still, this is a team that hasn’t won the division in four seasons and has finished last in the standings the past two.

The AFC South, however, remains a wide-open race. The Houston Texans, back-to-back division champions, enter as favorites behind their loaded roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars are banking on a turnaround under new head coach Liam Coen, while the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a similar position to Tennessee — rebuilding while searching for stability at quarterback.

For the Titans, a 7-10 or even 8-9 finish doesn’t feel out of the question. Whether that’s enough to push for the division crown will depend heavily on how quickly Ward adapts to the NFL stage.