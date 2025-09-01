The Tennessee Titans are hopeful that they'll take a big leap forward in 2025. Tennessee made plenty of upgrades this offseason, headlined by drafting Cam Ward as their new franchise quarterback. Now Titans head coach Brian Callahan is getting the troops ready ahead of an important Week 1 matchup.

Callahan made a bold challenge to his team before the start of the regular season.

“I feel good about the group of guys we have going into Denver,” Callahan said Monday per ESPN's Turron Davenport. “I like the work that we put in but certainly we've got some unproven players and young players that haven't done it yet. But I like where those guys are at. We're going to use anybody that's up on game day. They're all gonna have roles [and] we're going to make sure they're in the right spots to have success.”

Callahan also declared that Tennessee is in “prove it mode” ahead of the new season. Talk is great, but the Titans have to prove it on the football field.

“We're a team that's in prove it mode right now,” Callahan continued. “All of the things that we feel good about we're gonna have to go do and show it on game day. Regardless of how good I feel about the process leading up to it.”

Tennessee does have a massively overhauled roster and a rookie quarterback. Nobody knows how good the Titans will be this year, so it stands to reason that Callahan is encouraging his players to prove it.

“But I'm confident in the group that we have and I'm excited to go do it,” Callahan concluded.

Titans' Cam Ward praises Calvin Ridley ahead of the 2025 NFL season

Calvin Ridley and Cam Ward need to be on the same page if the Titans want to make some noise this fall.

Thankfully, it sounds like the pair are already getting along famously.

Ward praised his veteran wide receiver during a recent interview.

“That boy right there is different,” Ward said, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I ain't never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He's one of the top-five receivers in the NFL. I'm blessed to play with him because he's going to make me look good.”

Ridley played well in 2024, despite the team's drama at quarterback. He hauled in 64 receptions for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns.

Titans fans want to see Ward and Ridley blow those numbers out of the water in 2025.

Their first challenge comes in Week 1 against a stingy Broncos defense.