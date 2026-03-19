The Washington Commanders might still consider a big trade, as they have to deal with an area they’ve missed in free agency. But the end of April beckons, and here is the Commanders' 2026 NFL Mock Draft roundup after NFL free agency.

The Commanders pick at No. 7 overall, and then they have to wait all the way into the third round for the second selection. So they really need to hit a first-round home run.

And here’s what NFL mockers have the Commanders doing.

EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; Josh Edwards, CBS Sports; Max Chadwick, Pro Football Focus; Jacob Infante, Pro Football Network

It’s hard to imagine the Commanders passing on Bain if he’s still available at this point.

“Washington was aggressive to fill needs at edge rusher in free agency,” Jeremiah wrote. “Bain has the versatility to play from the edge on early downs and then slide inside in sub packages, making him a nice complement to Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson.”

Edwards said the Commanders will play off of what the Titans do with their No. 4 pick.

“If Sonny Styles had been available with Rueben Bain Jr. off the board, he would've been the choice,” wrote Edwards, who had the Titans taking Styles. “Given the opposite played out in this scenario, Washington adds Bain to a group that includes Dorance Armstrong, Odafe Oweh, and K'Lavon Chaisson. Jeremiyah Love would've been a consideration for this team as well.”

Still, the clear choice is improving the pass rush from the outside.

“No Commanders edge rusher earned even a top-55 PFF overall grade this past season,” Chadwick wrote. “Washington generally needs to inject serious talent into its defense after finishing in the bottom six in PFF grade in each of the past three seasons. Bain has short arms (30 7/8 inches), but he led the nation with 83 pressures this year, and his 92.8 PFF overall grade ranked third.”

Infante added the exclamation point.

“(Bain is) arguably been the best pure edge rusher in college football this year and is easily one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft,” Infante wrote.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Garrett Podell, CBS Sports; Ethan Woodie, NFL Trade Rumors

Free-agent additions make sticking to the edge a smart move, according to Podell.

“The Commanders signed former Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal in order to feel like they don't have to reach for a non-premium position in the top 10 of this draft,” Podell wrote. “That signing will empower them to select college football's 2025 sacks leader in Texas Tech's David Bailey. Pairing him with free agent acquisition Odafe Oweh should be a lot of fun.”

Woodie said the Commanders might like someone other than Bailey, but their hands will be tied.

“Washington is probably hoping for one of Love or Styles to fall to them, but I think that’s unlikely at this point,” Woodie wrote. “Instead, they pivot to Bailey, maybe the best pure pass rusher in this class. His speed around the edge is game-breaking, and he puts a ton of pressure on the opposing tackle to keep up with him.”

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Bucky Brooks, Fox Sports

It would take some surprise picks for Reese to be available here, but Brooks likes the potential pairing with head coach Dan Quinn.

“Given head coach Dan Quinn’s previous work with Micah Parsons, the Commanders are more than capable of unlocking Reese’s talents as a disruptive defender,” Brooks wrote. “As an explosive playmaker with hybrid potential, the Ohio State star would energize the Commanders’ lineup as a versatile weapon who can impact the game at the line of scrimmage or on the fringes of the box.”

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Alec Elijah, Pro Football Network

Another reach here, because it seems unlikely Downs will be available at No. 7.

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“Downs is widely viewed as the top defensive back prospect in the class and, by some evaluations, the best defensive player available,” Elijah wrote. “He thrives near the line of scrimmage, showing elite instincts, quick play recognition, and dependable tackling in space. If selected, he could make an immediate impact while quickly establishing himself as the Commanders’ most complete and reliable defensive back.”

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Kiper likes the Commanders to add a replacement for the likely departure of Bobby Wagner.

“The Commanders couldn't stop anyone last season, and linebacker Bobby Wagner appears to be headed elsewhere as a free agent,” Kiper wrote. “Bringing in Styles — my No. 6 prospect regardless of position — to team up with Frankie Luvu and new addition Leo Chenal makes some sense. After a 77-tackle season, Styles posted an incredible 43½-inch vertical jump at the combine, a glimpse into his explosion. Washington needs good ball players, and Styles is just that.”

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Field Yates, ESPN

This would be a dream pick for the Commanders, but few of the mockers believe he will still be on the board.

“The Commanders landed one of the best free agent pass rushers in Odafe Oweh, which checks the box for their most pressing need and enables general manager Adam Peters to take my No. 2 prospect in this class,” Yates wrote. “We can debate the merits of taking a running back early in perpetuity, but Love is a dynamic, dual-threat player who would instantly supercharge what was a middle-of-road backfield last season.

Here’s a look at what some of the NFL mockers thought about the Commanders’ second selection.

Round 3: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

“Through two seasons at USC before his transfer to Georgia, Zachariah Branch has been one of the most dynamic receivers in football,” Infante wrote. “He’s undersized but thrives in space with elite athleticism and ball-carrier vision that shines when he returns kicks and punts.”

Round 3: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

“Washington could use more receiving weapons for Jayden Daniels,” Campbell wrote. “Williams flashed playmaking ability for the Tigers in 2024 with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has enough size (5-11, 190) and some natural talent as a route-runner.”

Round 3: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Jaime Eisner, thedraftnetwork.com

“Getting a live look at Ted Hurst at the Panini Senior Bowl cemented his status as a day-two prospect,” Eisner wrote. “At nearly 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, he pairs prototype size with unexpected short-area agility. He operates as a refined route-runner, boasting the massive catch radius and contested-catch reliability you covet in a bigger target. He’s not a burner and needs to work on playing to his size with the ball in his hands, but he can develop into the complementary option to Terry McLaurin.”