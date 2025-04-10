Will the Washington Commanders follow their usual path in the draft? What will it look like in the end? But as they search, here are three sleeper prospects the Commanders should target for the 2025 NFL Draft.

After doing well in the free-agency phase of the NFL offseason, the Commanders could set themselves up for a big season if they snag a sleeper or two in the draft.

And with needs at the running back and edge rusher positions, they’re are two players the Commanders should attack hard.

First up is …

RB Bhayshul Tuten should be on Commanders’ radar

Washington needs a three-down back who can complement the running of quarterback Jayden Daniels. Fortunately, the Commanders don’t have to look very far down the road to find one. And the good news is they won’t have to spend a high draft pick to get him.

The Virginia Tech standout is 5-foot-9, weighs 206 pounds, and can flat-out run away from people. He could be a difference-maker, according to the33rdteam.com.

“Tuten looks like a super-sub back who needs a power option to complement him, but (he is) a superb athlete who is too good to take off the field often,” Ian Valentino wrote. “He effortlessly dominated his competition in the ACC after transferring from North Carolina A&T and actually became more explosive despite the jump in opponent quality.

“Even in a standout group of rushers, Tuten's movement ability is remarkable. He blazed a 4.32 40 to go with an elite 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-10-inch broad jump. Combining his elite measurables with his sixth-best yards after-contact per carry rate and breakaway rate reveals a high-end prospect who is being undervalued through this draft process.”

The common theme is Tuten lasting until Round 4. And the Commanders have a late-round selection at No. 128. They may have to trade up to snag Tuten, but it’s likely worth the jump. Teams might sleep on this guy, according to nfl.com.

“If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game,” Lance Zierlein wrote.

An AFC director of scouting said, “You wish he was just a little bit bigger with how physically he runs, but I really like him. He’s loosey-goosey in the open field and he gives you real big-play juice if he gets it blocked up.”

Edge Tyler Baron could be a Round 4 guy

The Commanders would need to maneuver their picks to get a second fourth-round selection, but again, it’s worth it.

Baron could quickly develop into a starter. He showed off his skills better in his senior year at the University of Miami than he did at Tennessee.

“The change in teams allowed Baron to be a full-time edge defender for the first time since 2021, as opposed to playing various gap assignments over the guard or directly over the tackle as a 5-technique,” Valentino wrote. “The result was Baron's consistency and explosiveness were more on display.

“Baron's speed off the edge is one of the most impressive traits in the entire class, and he has four seasons of quality pass-rush productivity to back that he's more than a workout warrior. His combine was fantastic, showing off with a 4.62 40 to go with elite jumping numbers at almost 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds. Despite the good film, stats, and traits, Baron is rarely mentioned as a potential NFL starter.”

Somebody gonna drop a sleeper on the league right here. Why not make it the Commanders?

Commanders could seal up their secondary

They need help on the back end. And unless they spend that first-round pick on the position, they should take a long look at Zah Frazier from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

He’s the ideal match for teams that run zone-heavy defensive schemes, according to espn.com. And that’s the Commanders’ approach.

“His combination of height, speed, and ball skills are among the best of the late-round options in this class,” Jordan Reid wrote. “At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds, he ran a 4.36 40 and had impressive jumps (36½ inches on vertical and 10-feet-6-inches on broad).

“Frazier's age — he'll be 25 in October — might push him down the board, but he could quickly outplay his draft slot.

If the Commanders are going to catch the Eagles, they'll likely need a couple of hits later in the draft. One or two of their late picks hitting could be the difference in a very tough division race.