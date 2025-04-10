The Washington Commanders might have their eyes on this edge rusher, but how the rest of the draft plays out remains to be seen. Still, an NFL insider made a familiar prediction about the Commanders’ draft strategy.

With pick No. 29 in the first round, there is speculation about whether the Commanders will focus on defense. Or will they be lured in by a flashy skill player?

Some insiders think the latter will happen, according to espn.com.

“They could definitely add more playmakers,” Jonah Heim wrote.

Would Commanders HC Dan Quinn like a running back?

There should be interesting backfield talent on the board when the Commanders make their first pick. In some mock drafts, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton have both been available.

“Washington would like to find a dynamic running back capable of playing on every down,” Heim wrote. “In the Commanders' past 11 games, including three games in the postseason, their running backs averaged 3.0 yards per carry or less six times. Subpar run blocking didn't help, but they need someone capable of creating more yards on the ground apart from quarterback Jayden Daniels. A speed receiver on the outside opposite Terry McLaurin remains an option, too.”

If the Commanders targeted a receiver, it’s possible players like Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) or Tre Harris (Ole Miss) could still be on the board.

However, the Commanders could look at trading down and acquiring more picks.

“General manager Adam Peters targeted players who were ready to play immediately in last year's draft, and I expect the same this year,” Jordan Reid wrote. “Washington needs help along the defensive line, but running back might be an early play. Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are entering the last year of their contracts.”

Washington enters the draft with other picks at 61, 128, 205, and 245. There’s a possibility the Commanders could get a running back with the No. 61 pick. Running backs potentially available in that spot include Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Kansas State’s D.J. Giddens. Wide receivers in the mix could be Utah State’s Jalen Royals, Washington State’s Kyle Williams, and Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor.

Trading for standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel gave the Commanders a little more wiggle room for what they want to do in the first round.