The Washington Commanders running back, Austin Ekeler, suffered a devastating non-contact injury during Thursday Night Football's 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 30-year-old veteran went down in the fourth quarter, clutching his right calf after attempting to cut upfield on a pass route. He was immediately helped to the sideline by athletic trainers, carted off, and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a slow-motion video of the play, showing Ekeler falling to the ground and clutching his right calf in real time. The Commanders later announced he had suffered an Achilles injury, with further imaging scheduled for Friday to confirm whether the tendon is fully torn.

Ekeler was Washington’s primary running back and third-down back. He logged eight carries for 17 yards and added two receptions for seven yards before leaving the game. In Week 1, he led the team’s backfield with 33 offensive snaps, ahead of rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and journeyman Jeremy McNichols. With Ekeler sidelined, Croskey-Merritt will likely take on the lead role, though McNichols handled the final drive against the Packers.

This injury comes at a particularly bad time for Ekeler, who is coming off a 2024 season in which he battled with multiple concussions and finished with 733 yards from scrimmage, his lowest output since his rookie year. In his career, Ekeler has been highly productive, posting over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in four separate seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before signing with Washington in March 2024 on an $11 million deal. He earned a second-team All-Pro nod last season, largely for his kick-return work.

The Commanders' offense couldn't do much throughout the game against the Packers. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 24 of 42 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and an 85.4 passer rating while being sacked four times. The team totaled just 51 rushing yards, with Daniels himself accounting for 17. Tight end Zach Ertz had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, while Deebo Samuel caught seven passes for 44 yards and a score, and Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 48 yards.

The Packers dominated most of the contest, moving the ball efficiently on two drives over 90 yards in the first half to take a 14-3 halftime lead. Quarterback Jordan Love finished 19-of-31 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and a 113.9 passer rating. RB Josh Jacobs ran 23 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, continuing his streak of consecutive games with a rushing TD to 10, a new franchise record.