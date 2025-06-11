The Washington Commanders are placing their backfield faith in a familiar face this season as Brian Robinson buzz continues to grow. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Robinson used his platform at minicamp to deliver a confident message that quickly made the rounds on social media.

NBC4 Sports’ JP Finlay captured the moment and shared it on the NBC4 Sports X account, formerly known as Twitter, showing Robinson speaking with conviction about his mindset entering a critical 2025 with the following caption.

“HELL WHEN I'M WELL: RB Brian Robinson Jr. on final year of his rookie deal and what he's been working on the last few months”

"HELL WHEN I'M WELL: RB Brian Robinson Jr. on final year of his rookie deal and what he's been working on the last few months"

“The biggest thing for me is just, you know, being available, you know, just being on the field, you know, I think, you know, when I'm healthy and, you know, well, you know, I'm hell when I'm well, for sure”

The viral quote reflects a larger shift in focus for the former Alabama product. After dealing with injuries in the past, including a 2022 shooting and hamstring issues, he managed to post a career-high 799 rushing yards and eight touchdowns last season. His durability will be a major factor as Robinson's contract year begins to take shape.

With minimal changes to the Commanders running back room, Robinson is the clear RB1 heading into training camp. The team didn’t make any major veteran additions in free agency and waited until the seventh round to draft another back. That vote of confidence puts Robinson in a position to carry the load once again.

Robinson’s performance could play a key role in Jayden Daniels’ continued rise and the overall success of the Commanders' offense, which is expected to lean on a steady run game to complement their emerging star under center. Daniels is in his second year, hoping to build off a stellar Rookie of the Year season in which he led Washington all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. If Robinson can stay healthy and deliver, his fantasy stock — and his value entering free agency in 2026 — could see a major boost.

