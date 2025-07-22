As there is a contract dispute with Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, the football world has been monitoring if he would make an appearance at NFL training camp. With the reports that the Commanders' star has been disappointed in contract negotiations, Adam Schefter has reported that McLaurin “did not report to training camp” on Tuesday.

“Washington WR Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a new contract, did not report to training camp today, per source,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “McLaurin was not present for the Commanders’ conditioning test today that marked an unofficial start of training camp. All other players are present and accounted for, just not McLaurin.”

Washington WR Terry McLaurin, who is seeking a new contract, did not report to training camp today, per source. McLaurin was not present for the Commanders’ conditioning test today that marked an unofficial start of training camp. All other players are present and accounted for,… pic.twitter.com/6ACuheTm1W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Last season, McLaurin recorded 1,096 yards on 82 catches made to go along with 13 touchdowns, being the favorite target of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels from last season.

Commanders want a long-term deal done with Terry McLaurin

While the rumors around the Commanders and McLaurin will continue, there is no denying that the team is looking to complete a deal with the star receiver sooner rather than later. Washington's general manager, Adam Petres, spoke on Tuesday and mentioned the “confidence” of getting a contract extension with McLaurin done, according to the team's YouTube page.

“We're dealing with – in the case of Terry – a really good player and a really good person,” Peters said on Tuesday. “Understanding that, never losing sight of that and making sure that every conversation we have is very straightforward and honest and in good faith, and just keeping that mindset throughout. Because there's going to be twists and turns, but having that confidence and understanding our goal is to get a long-term deal done.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen when the two sides will get a deal done as McLaurin looks to help the Commanders get over the hump and record his seventh straight season in leading the team in receiving yards. Washington looks to further improve after finishing 12-5 and reaching the conference championship.